Registered Nurse (Med Surg Unit)
*Position is eligible for $5,000 Sign On Bonus*
-Full time benefit eligible position; 72hrs/2wks
-12hr day/night shifts
*Current RN license required; BLS/CPR required upon hire
Sterile Processing Technician
-Full time benefit eligible position
-8 hour shifts that rotate start time on a weekly basis
-Provide clean and sterile supplies to patient care
*HS diploma or GED required
Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.
Apply online at www.averajobs.org or contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions
Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.