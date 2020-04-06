WE ARE AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS
We still need to hire drivers during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Drivers needed for our upcoming spring and summer season
Fun Working Environment at a Family Owned Business!
Great Pay!
Plus Overtime!
And Bonuses!
Gayville and/or Spink Locations
No experience. Paid training.
Must have a clean driving record.
Contact Jimmy at:
Valley Ag Supply Inc.
509 Washington St, Gayville, SD
605-267-3100
