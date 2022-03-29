The Gayville-Volin School District is seeking individuals to fill the following positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Director of Special Education.

Qualified applicants have previous K-12 special education experience and possess K-12 certification and/or administration credentials.

Special Education Teacher.

Qualified applicants possess and/or are qualified for a K-12 special education teaching certificate.

Those interested can find further information and applications materials at http://www.gayvillevolin.k12.sd.us/jobs 

Head Volleyball Coach.

Qualified applicants should have previous experience coaching at the secondary level and possess knowledge in the sport of volleyball.

The Gayville-Volin School District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs, activities or employment practices.

