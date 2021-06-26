Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:
Full-Time Head Custodian at Webster Elementary
Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Primarily daytime hours, with some nights and weekends. Experience preferred. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance benefits.
Part-Time Custodian
20 hr/wk. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, willing to train.
Part-Time Child Nutrition General Assistant
For the 2021-2022 School Year Assists in food preparation, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging distribution to satellite locations, and record keeping.
Part-Time Child Nutrition Dishwasher / Server
For the 2021-2022 School year Maintains cleanliness and order of kitchen, dish room, equipment and utensils in school cafeteria. Assists with preparation and serving of food as needed.
Paraprofessional
Positions open until filled. Starting wage- $15.00/hr. Work hours vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education. Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation.
