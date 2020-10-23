HVAC Truck Based Journeyman Mechanic
LOCATION: Yankton, SD
Journeyman must be skilled craftsmen in their trade, and we prefer a minimum of five (5) years actual, practical working experience in the HVAC plumbing, pipefitting and/or mechanical equipment service industry. You may be required
to pass a satisfactory examination as to your special skill.
Required
Requires Mechanical Journeyman status 5 + years of residential / light commercial/ commercial HVAC / mechanical troubleshooting experience.
Valid driver's license, appropriate licenses to work with refrigerants, boiler and
steam operational & service knowledge.
Good verbal and written communication skills
www.johnsoncontrols.com/careers
Job Number: WD30097754209
