Build Your Future with the Yankton School District
A Firm Foundation For A Lifetime Of Success!
Yankton School District is accepting applications for the following positions
Paraprofessionals for the 2020-2021 School Year
Location, wages and work hours will vary. Preference may be given to
applicants with a background in K12 education, special education or early
childhood education.
2 Part-Time School Nurses for the 2020-2021 school year
(approximately 4 hours/day).
Qualifications: At minimum, Registered Nurse with current license in the state
of South Dakota
EXPERIENCE: Two year’s clinical setting
OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Computer proficiency in word processing, spreadsheets, data entry, email,
and internet. Ability to keep student information confidential, and follow
school policy and student health protocol.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & DUTIES:
• Provide physical care to students
• Assessment of fever, colds, and other ailments including signs and
symptoms of COVID-19
• Administer first aid and wound care to injured students
• Assess illnesses and injuries and contact parents or emergency services
if they are severe
• Monitor and dispense students’ medications
• Supervision of medication aids and administration of medications
• Provide basic emergency care for students and staff
• Provide essential health services for children with special needs
The Yankton School District is seeking Substitute Teachers
for the 2020-2021 school year.
• The pay rate for substitute teachers will be $110 per day for substitutes with
a current South Dakota Teacher Certificate and $90 per day for substitutes
who do not have a current South Dakota Teacher Certificate. Substitutes
with current Teacher Certificate who accepts a long-term substitute teaching
position of ten days or more of the same teaching assignment shall be
paid $140.00 per day for each day in that assignment. Substitutes without
a current Teacher Certificate who accepts a long-term substitute teaching
position for ten days or more of the same teaching assignment shall be paid
$120.00 per day for each day in that assignment.
All positions open until filled.
Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online call 605-665-3998
between 7:30am-3:30pm, Mon-Fri
YSD is an EOE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.