Yankton School District is accepting applications for the following positions

Paraprofessionals for the 2020-2021 School Year

Location, wages and work hours will vary. Preference may be given to

applicants with a background in K12 education, special education or early

childhood education.

2 Part-Time School Nurses for the 2020-2021 school year

(approximately 4 hours/day).

Qualifications: At minimum, Registered Nurse with current license in the state

of South Dakota

EXPERIENCE: Two year’s clinical setting

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Computer proficiency in word processing, spreadsheets, data entry, email,

and internet. Ability to keep student information confidential, and follow

school policy and student health protocol.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & DUTIES:

• Provide physical care to students

• Assessment of fever, colds, and other ailments including signs and

symptoms of COVID-19

• Administer first aid and wound care to injured students

• Assess illnesses and injuries and contact parents or emergency services

if they are severe

• Monitor and dispense students’ medications

• Supervision of medication aids and administration of medications

• Provide basic emergency care for students and staff

• Provide essential health services for children with special needs

The Yankton School District is seeking Substitute Teachers

for the 2020-2021 school year.

• The pay rate for substitute teachers will be $110 per day for substitutes with

a current South Dakota Teacher Certificate and $90 per day for substitutes

who do not have a current South Dakota Teacher Certificate. Substitutes

with current Teacher Certificate who accepts a long-term substitute teaching

position of ten days or more of the same teaching assignment shall be

paid $140.00 per day for each day in that assignment. Substitutes without

a current Teacher Certificate who accepts a long-term substitute teaching

position for ten days or more of the same teaching assignment shall be paid

$120.00 per day for each day in that assignment.

All positions open until filled.

Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment

For assistance applying online call 605-665-3998

between 7:30am-3:30pm, Mon-Fri

YSD is an EOE.

