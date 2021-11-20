RN's & CNA's - Human Services Center Nov 20, 2021 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Come Join Our Team!!!$5,000 Hiring Incentive for RN's$3,000 Hiring Incentive for CNA's Additions To Base Pay:PM & Night Shift: $2.00Weekend: $1.50Nursing Home: $1.00Flexible Self-SchedulingAdditional $7.50 per hour for eligible weekend shiftsC.N.A. certification provided Human Services CenerA division of the South Dakota Department of Social ServicesWalk-in interviews welcome or apply directly athttp://bhr.sd.gov/workforus.You may also call 605-668-3118 for more info. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-bedroom, 2-bath, stove/refrigerator provided. Off-street parking, no pets/smoking, C/A, water/gas $700 Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Children’s Ministry Director - New Life Church 48 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMark ZimmermanShooting Suspect Back In CourtNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashAngela MonclovaMourning Yankton’s Music ManTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete CollegiatelyAlleged Scotland Shooter Makes Second Court AppearanceYankton Man Faces Child Porn ChargeSusan KellyDiane Akins Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (8)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
