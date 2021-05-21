Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:
Full-Time 12 Month
Payroll/Benefits Generalist
40 hours a week. Provides general support to the payroll and human resource functions of the district. Primary responsibilities include processing payroll, data collection, reporting and coordination of employees benefits. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance offerings.
Full-Time 10-Month
High School Secretary
Applicant must possess a high degree of responsibility, initiative and ability, plus the usual secretarial capabilities. One to two years related experience required. Ability to maintain confidential information is imperative. Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs, including Excel, Word and Outlook is essential. Benefits including retirement, paid holiday and sick leave. Wage for this 10-month position is commensurate with experience and qualifications.
Paraprofessionals for the 2021-2022 School Year
Location, wages, and work hours will vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education, or early childhood education.
Bus Drivers Daily Routes
Daily Routes starting at $22.50/hr. Activity/field trips $15.15/hr. Willing to train and reimburse costs of obtaining CDL.
Part-Time Evening Custodians
Year round position, 20 hr/wk. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, willing to train.
All positions open until filled.
Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online call 605-665-3998
Between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
YSD is an EOE.
