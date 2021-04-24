Position: Receptionist/Office Assistant
Job Description: RTECs full-time Reception/Office Assistant is responsible for the daily operations to the following tasks:
Perform routine receptionist and clerical functions such as answering telephone calls and taking messages, greeting RTEC visitors, drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, and providing information to callers.
Collect payment for services, document invoices, and work with bookkeeper to provide accurate accounting information.
Maintain a current calendar of classes and events via RTEC social media, website, promotional flyers, and community resources.
Maintain accurate student records and rosters.
Compile and distribute agenda packets for board members prior to meetings Other duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Customer focused
- Strong organizational skills
- Detail oriented
- Professional communication skills both oral and written
- Problem solving
- Ability to work independently or on a team.
- Establish and maintain positive working relationships with RTEC staff, board members, organizations, students, and public.
- Proficient with Microsoft operating systems and software programs such Word, Excel, Publisher, and PowerPoint.
- Experience in operating standard office equipment such as computers, printers, and scanners.
- Desired but not required bilingual in Spanish.
This position reports directly to the RTEC General Manager and Chairman of the Board. There will be special projects assigned as needed.
