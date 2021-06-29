MANAGER WANTED
Looking for a contractor who can manage Amazon Delivery Trucks in the Yankton area.
- Manager Experience Preferred
- Must be 18 years or older
- Capable of lifting 50 lbs
- Valid Drivers license & a reliable vehicle
- Allow a Background Check
Please call Tom Noecker at 402-841-4475 for more information & to fill out an application.
