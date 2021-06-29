MANAGER WANTED

Looking for a contractor who can manage Amazon Delivery Trucks in the Yankton area.

  • Manager Experience Preferred
  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Capable of lifting 50 lbs
  • Valid Drivers license & a reliable vehicle
  • Allow a Background Check

Please call Tom Noecker at 402-841-4475 for more information & to fill out an application.

