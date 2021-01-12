Looking for a career with great benefit sand excellent starting wage?Koletzky Implement, a local farm equipment dealer for nearly 60 years, is looking to add additional staff in 2021. Positions available include: Parts Sales Specialist, Service Technician, Machinery Set Up. Positions offer 401K retirement with company match, health insurance, paid time off, overtime pay, holiday pay & more!To apply send resume to sales@koletzkyimplement.com or contact Jae Koletzky a t605-665-3872 Koletzky Implement
