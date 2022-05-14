MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling May 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELORMorningstar Counseling is seeking a Mental Health Counselor to join our community.The Mental Health Counselor will counsel individuals and groups to promote optimum mental health services with a focus on suicide prevention and intervention. The Mental Health Counselor will help youth and their families deal with thoughts of suicide; addictions and substance abuse;family, parenting, and marital problems; stress management; problems with self-esteem; and issues associated with aging and mental and emotional health.This is a full-time/40 hours per week position.Master's in counseling, clinical or school psychology, or social work program required. Appropriate state credentials and licensing required. Licensed clinician preferred.Location:Morningstar Counseling and Consultation, PC206 E. Frazier Ave E.(Co-located with Isanti Community School)Niobrara, NE 68760Please send a cover letter and resume to criesforribs@morningstar-counseling.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsThursday BlastSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateSteve JansenYankton School Facilities Plan ApprovedAfter Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area FacilitiesAngela JansenAngela JansenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (55)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: Aborted Nation (12)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (9)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (4)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Letter: Be Positive! (2)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
