MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR

Morningstar Counseling is seeking a Mental Health Counselor to join our community.

The Mental Health Counselor will counsel individuals and groups to promote optimum mental health services with a focus on suicide prevention

and intervention. The Mental Health Counselor will help youth and their families deal with thoughts of suicide; addictions and substance abuse;

family, parenting, and marital problems; stress management; problems with self-esteem; and issues associated with aging and mental and emotional health.

This is a full-time/40 hours per week position.

Master's in counseling, clinical or school psychology, or social work program required. Appropriate state credentials and licensing required. Licensed

clinician preferred.

Location:

Morningstar Counseling and Consultation, PC

206 E. Frazier Ave E.

(Co-located with Isanti Community School)

Niobrara, NE 68760

Please send a cover letter and resume to criesforribs@morningstar-counseling.com

