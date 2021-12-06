Diesel Technician Wanted

Full-Time

Friday 8 AM to 5 PM

$25/hour starting wage

Vacation and holiday pay, plus Insurance

Call Don at 402-371-1202 or 800-634-8696 or email resume to don@navigatorbus.com

Navigator Motorcoaches

PO Box 2244, Norfolk, NE 68702

