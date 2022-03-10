Assistant General Manager Position

A local company located in Hartington, NE is seeking an executive to help lead their organization through an ever-changing, fast-paced industry environment.
Ready to work in a family atmosphere and join a team that is community focused and future-driven? This position offers competitive pay, great health, dental and vision insurance. Along with 401K benefits, paid time off and much more!
JOB DUTIES
This key position will report to a Board of Directors and play a vital role in developing corporate strategic plans and initiatives. This position will assist the general manager in designated operating areas. Responsibilities may include day-to-day administration of all internal operations. Typically prepares and monitors long- and short-range budgets and work plans. Evaluates new technologies and service offerings. Assistant Manager will be involved with applicable federal, state, and local regulations. This candidate has an excellent opportunity for advancement.
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS
Preferred candidate will be a critical-thinker, assertive, and possess a strong will to learn how the business operates. Applicant needs to possess well-rounded oral and verbal communication skills, and a high level of integrity.
Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references for consideration to:
Assistant Manager Opening, PO BOX 157, Hartington, NE 68739
