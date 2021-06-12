Paramedic Opening
Yankton SD
Yankton County EMS is seeking applications for a full-time Paramedic position.
Minimum Qualifications: NREMT Paramedic with eligibility for SD ALS License.
Current AHA BLS CPR Provider, ACLS & PALS Certification. Current state issued drivers licenses. Ability to pass criminal background and pass medical assessment.
For more information, job description and a job application please visit our website at www.ycems.org or contact Steve Hawkins, (605)668-9033 or ycems@co.yankton.sd.us.
GRADUATING PARAMEDIC STUDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY!
