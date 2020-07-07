YANKTON COUNTY JAIL HIRING
**Hiring Part Time Cooks**
The Cook is responsible: efficient and accurate food prep while following safe food handling policies, procedures, and recipes, ensuring portion control, temperature, and appearance of food items is per standard. The ability to read, write and understand directions and to work both independently or as part of a team is also required.
This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to
50 pounds. Performs all other related duties as assigned by management.
Apply now!
