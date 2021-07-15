Certified pharmacy technician or applicant committed to becoming certified within 2-years, 32-40 hours per week in a progressive community pharmacy department located in Yankton's Meridian District.
High school diploma required and pharmacy experience is preferred. Work at least every third Saturday, no holidays, nights or Sundays with the exception of one Sunday afternoon during holiday season.
Salary based on experience and qualifications.
Stop in for an application or mail/email resume to:
Yankton Rexall
109 W. 3rd St.
Yankton, SD 57078
