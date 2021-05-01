Lawns Unlimited, LLC is a family-owned lawn care company that has been in business for over 25 years. We service lawns and sprinkler systems for residential and commercial properties in the surrounding areas. We are currently looking for the following positions to add to our team:
* Lawn Fertilizer and Chemical Applicators
* General Laborers
* Sprinkler Technician (install, maintain sprinkler systems)
Strong attendance, a good work ethic, attention to detail and the ability to lift 50lbs or more are required.
If any of these openings interest you, please our office at 605-925-4352 or email us at lawnsunl@gmail.com to set up an interview.
