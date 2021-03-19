Aurora Cooperative
is seeking to fill the following positions at our Tyndall and Mitchell locations:
Custom Applicator
and Truck/Tender Driver
Prefer previous experience but can train. Must have or able to obtain a Class A commercial
Driver license (CDL). Must have or able to obtain a SD Commercial Applicator License (if applying for the applicator position). These are hourly positions and could be FT or PT. Acre bonus for applicators.
Excellent benefits for full time position:
*Paid Vacation
*Paid sick leave
*Flex spending plan
*Cost shared health insurance
*Dental and vision insurance
*Matching 401K after 90 days employment
(starting on next quarter)
*Short term and long term
disability programs available
*Clothing allowance
Go to www.auroracoop.com and click on Join our Team to fill out an application. Or, call the Tyndall office at 605-589-4888 for more information.
Aurora Cooperative 407 W Hwy 50, Tyndall, SD 57066
25258 413th Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301.
