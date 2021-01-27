Job Opening Manitou Group is currently looking for a skilled and detail oriented candidate to fill the position of: Production Planner. Apply Now! For detailed job description and to apply online please visit: www.manitou.com/en/ OR email resume and cover letter to: l.anderson@manitou-group.com. Manitou Group Human Resources 900 Ferdig Street Yankton, SD 57078. Pre-employment drug screen is required. Manitou is an EOE.
