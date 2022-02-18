The City of Laurel, Nebraska (City) which was named the Nebraska Community of the Year by the Nebraska Diplomats, Inc. is seeking applicants for the full-time position of Economic Development Coordinator (EDC). The EDC position involves performing administrative, technical, and professional duties in the preparation and implementation of economic development plans, programs, and services for the City. A successful applicant should demonstrate strong leadership, finance, economic development, and public relations skills.
Competitive benefits. Starting salary dependent on applicant qualifications.
Successful applicant must either live in the Laurel, Nebraska area or be willing to move to the Laurel, Nebraska area. All offers of employment are conditional upon, and subject to, successful completion of a drug screening and background check including driving record.
Full job description is available at the City Offices, 101 W. 2nd Street, Laurel, Nebraska 68745. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and two (2) work-related references to laurelca@abbnebraska.com or by mailing to City of Laurel EDC, PO Box 248, Laurel, Nebraska 68745. Position will remain open until filled. The City of Laurel, Nebraska is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.