PRESS OPERATOR
The Havre Daily News seeks a full-time press operator. The press operator will be responsible for operation and maintenance of a 4 unit Goss Community Press. Web offset experience is a plus, but the right candidates without experience will be considered.
Experienced candidates will have experience in setting ink densities, registration, press make ready, and general press maintenance. This position is M-F, day shift.
Competitive hourly wage with benefits.
Please submit resume to
Equal Opportunity Employer
Apply to Production Director Scott Anderson,
webmaster@havredailynews.com, telephone 406-265-6795 ext. 26.
