2ND SHIFT SANITATION PERSONS
$1000 HIRING BONUS—$14.00 AN HOUR PLUS $1.00 SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL
We have full time positions available for sanitation. This position performs duties that result in high standards of sanitation in our breaking, washer and belt areas. Qualified applicants will have the ability to pay attention to detail and be self-motivated.
Michael Foods Inc. in Bloomfield, NE offers several benefits for full time employees that include a great insurance package along with holiday pay, paid time off, 401 (k), and incentive program.
To review a complete description of the position and to apply, visit our website at
www.michaelfoods.com and click on Careers.
For questions or further assistance, call Kristy Mackeprang at 402-373-6300.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Vet/Disabled
