CNC Machinist $3,000 Hiring Bonus! Location: Graco-Sioux Falls, SD. Hours: 4pm - 4am, Wednesday - Friday (nights) OR 4am - 4pm, Friday - Sunday (days). Work 36 hours-get paid for 40 hours! Operate CNC machines to produce spray gun parts. Adjust and replace tooling. Read and understand layouts and blueprints (includes GD&T). Use comparator, CMM, Trimos, gages and related test instruments. High School diploma, or equivalent. 2-year degree in machining OR have at least 4 years of equivalent machining experience. Ability to read and understand CNC programming. ***$3,000 Hiring Bonus payable after 90 days of employment. Subject to regular taxes and withholdings.*** Apply at www.graco.com/careers Questions: 605-333-6767. Graco.
