Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.
Health Unit Coordinator – Emergency Unit
-Part Time and casual positions available
-Provide clerical and patient care support in the ED to include:
telephone courtesy, order entry, patient registration, etc.
*Must be 18 years of age
Apply online at www.averajobs.org or
contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.