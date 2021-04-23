Manitou Group. Buyer. The Buyers responsibility is to perform fundamental supply chain/scheduling tasks. Responsible for cost control, for supplier, inventory and quality management. JOB REQUIREMENTS: BA/BS degree in Business or Economics preferred and/or buying/negotiating experience in lieu of degree. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Computer skills (Google/MS Suite). Highly organized, detail orientated with good problem solving skills Manitou Group offers competitive wages and outstanding benefits including, 12 paid holidays, medical, dental, PTO, disability and a
robust matching 401(k). If you are interested in joining our team,
please submit your resume to: https://career5.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/
jobreqcareer?jobId=39870&company=MANITOU. Manitou Group Human Resources 900 Ferdig Street Yankton, SD 57078. Pre-employment drug screen is required. Manitou is an EOE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.