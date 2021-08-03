The Yankton School District is seeking a part-time (approximately 4 hours/day)
School Nurse for the 2021-2022 school year.
Qualifications: At minimum, Registered Nurse with current license in the state of South Dakota
Experience: Two years clinical setting
Physical Requirements: Frequent walking, speaking, writing, bending carrying, pushing, pulling, sitting, and turning. Some lifting required.
Other Requirements: Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Computer proficiency in word processing, spreadsheets, data entry, email, and internet. Ability to keep student information confidential, and follow school policy and
student health protocol.
Essential Functions & Duties:
• Provide physical care to students
• Assessment of fever, colds, and other ailments including signs and symptoms of COVID-19
• Administer first aid and wound care to injured students
• Assess illnesses and injuries and contact parents or emergency services if they are severe
• Monitor and dispense students medications
• Supervision of medication aids and administration of medications
• Provide basic emergency care for students and staff
• Provide essential health services for children with special needs
Apply online by going to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ysdemployment
Office hours: 7:30am-4:30pm
YSD is an EOE
