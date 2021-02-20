Are you looking for a career helping the citizens of South Dakota? Court Reporter Yankton, SD. The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is hiring for a 40 hour a week, fully benefi ted Court Reporter in Yankton. The starting salary is $23.13 to $24.29 per hour, depending on experience. Duties include
reporting, transcribing, and serving as the guardian of the verbatim
stenographic record of offi cial court proceedings in an accurate,
impartial, and confi dential manner. The State of South Dakota is an
equal opportunity employer providing a full benefi ts package including
paid employee health and life insurance; FSA and HSA accounts; paid
time off including vacation, sick, and personal leave; paid holidays; low
cost fl exible benefi ts such as dental and vision, short and long term
disability, and supplemental life insurance; state funded retirement plan;
employee assistance program and so much more!
For more information of minimum qualifi cations, job description, and
how to apply visit http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus, Requisition 15690.
Closing deadline is Open Until Filled. Successful completion of a
criminal background investigation is required for employment.
