Administrative Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs. This full-time position will assist the VPAA in all aspects of his work by researching, compiling, and following through on numerous projects to ensure the academic program runs smoothly. This position will serve as recording secretary for numerous academic meetings, assist with coordinating campus visits (HLC, applicants, consultants, lectures, etc.), assist in annual budget process and faculty workload assignments, issue faculty appointment letters, and other duties as assigned by the VPAA. The selected individual should have a professional demeanor, excellent relationship skills, and strong organizational, written and verbal communication skills. The successful candidate will also have great attention to detail, the ability to identify problems, manage sensitive issues professionally and confidentially and proficient in the use of current office technology. A Bachelors degree required with five years experience in a similar office management position, preferably in higher education.
Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu; Careers at Mount Marty.
