MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN
OPPORTUNITY IN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Will perform duties with drywall, minor electrical, plumbing, appliance repair, home improvements and groundskeeping duties.
Position is located in Yankton, SD
Applicants must have reliable transportation and be able to pass a pre-employment background check and drug screen.
Competitive wages and a full benefits package available!
To apply go to www.costelloco.com and click on the careers tab
or call Joan C. at 605-336-9131 X123
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.