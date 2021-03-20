South Dakota Human Services Center Immediate Openings. Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions. MENTAL HEALTH AIDE/CNA $1,000 Hiring Incentive $13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay; NURSE $3,200 Hiring Incentive $25.66-$29.70/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay New Grads Eligible!; MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATE (Adolescent & Adult) $17.48 +$1 shift pay + weekend pay; LPN Part-time & Full-time $20.54-$23.78 + shift pay + weekend pay; Occupational Therapy Assistant $16.89-$17.74 DOQ ; Psychologist DOQ; Psychiatric Social Worker (MSW) $22.63. Building Maintenance Specialist (Electrician)$19.07-$20.03 DOQ, Medical Technologist (part-time)DOQ; Custodial Crew Leader $11.50 +$1.50 weekend pay +$1.00 geriatric pay. Weekend RN Positions $29.51-$34.16+shift pay+ weekend pay; Secretary (part-time) $12.39. HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes: 3 weeks paid vacation; 10 paid holidays per year; Employer-paid health insurance; Fully-matched retirement plan for employees; and more! For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office. Call (605) 668-3118. DSS Strong Families South Dakota's Foundation and Our Future. EOE.
