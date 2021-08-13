Maintenance/Mechanic
Full-Time or Part-time
Experience preferred but willing to train the right person. Competitive wage package.
Starting pay at $20.00/hour.
Call Don at 402-371-1202 or 800-634-8696 or email resume to don@navigatorbus.com
Navigator Motorcoaches
PO Box 2244, Norfolk, NE 68702
