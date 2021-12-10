IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IMMEDIATE OPENINGSSOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTERNow offering an additional $1.50/hour weekend pay; $1.00/hour Geriatric pay; $1.00/hour PM shift pay and $1.50/hour night shift pay. Mental Health Aide/CNA: $3,000 Hiring Incentive, $14.90/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay (Job ID #16851)Nurse: $5,000 Hiring Incentive (New Grads Eligible), $26.90-$30.87/hour DOQ +$2/hour shift pay for pm's/night shifts +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay. (Job ID #16454)Psychologist: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, DOQ (Job ID #17041)Occupational Therapy Assistant: $18.36 DOQ (Job ID #17440)Custodial Crew Leader: $1,000 Hiring Incentive, $12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay + $1.00 geriatric pay (Job ID #16425)Weekend RN Positions: $5,000 Hiring Incentive, $30.94-$35.50 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #16456)Mental Health Associate $3,000 Hiring Incentive, (Adolescent & Adult): $19.70 + $1 shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17092, 17093, 17094)LPN: $2,000 Hiring Incentive, $21.54-$24.73 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay + geriatric pay (Job ID #17096)Science Teacher: $21.49 (Job ID #17564) Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (Geriatric and Float): $19.70 + shift pay + weekend pay (Job ID #17524, 16788)Scheduling Coordinator II: $16.53 (Job ID #17650)Activities Leader: $16.53 +weekend pay + shift pay (Job ID #17882)Quality Compliance Improvement Specialist: $19.70 (Job ID #17885)HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:· 3 weeks paid vacation· 10 paid holidays per year· Group health insurance· Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus orcontact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office. Call (605)668-3118EOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 5 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeSarah SoukupDaily Record: ArrestsAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsBetty SchemppFriends And Colleagues Recall Riter’s ImpactRobert ‘Bob’ Kellen Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)Letter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (27)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (4)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.