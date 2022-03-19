Aurora Cooperative is seeking to fill the following positions at our Tyndall location.

Agronomy Sales

Responsibilities include knowledge and sales of products available at our location (seed, seed  treatment, fertilizer, crop protection, R2G products, aerial, Yield Advantage, FieldAlytics, custom application). Service and follow-up after sales to our growers.Seasonal in-field scouting.Year-round relationship building with the current and prospective grower base.Prefer to have or able to obtain a Class A commercial driver license (CDL).

Custom Applicator

Prefer an individual with previous experience but can train.Must have or able to obtain a Class A commercial driver license (CDL) and a SD Commercial Applicator license. This is an hourly position and could be full-time or part-time. Acre bonus for applicators. Flexible hours during the off season for full-time.

Seasonal Truck Driver

Prefer an individual with previous experience but can train.Must have or able to obtain a Class A commercial driver license (CDL) or a seasonal CDL.Home nightly/no overnight loads. This is an hourly, part-time position.

Excellent benefits for full-time positions:

*Paid vacation

*Paid sick leave

*Flex spending plan

*Cost shared health insurance

*Dental and vision insurance

*Matching 401K after 90 days employment(starting on next quarter)

*Short term and long term disability programs available

*Clothing allowance

Go to www.auroracoop.com and click on the Join Our Team tab to fill out an application. Or, call the Tyndall office at 605-589-4888 for more information.

