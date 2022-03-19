Aurora Cooperative isseeking to fill the followingpositions at our Tyndalllocation.
Agronomy Sales
Responsibilities includeknowledge and sales ofproducts available at ourlocation (seed, seed treatment,fertilizer, crop protection, R2Gproducts, aerial, YieldAdvantage, FieldAlytics,custom application).Serviceand follow-up after sales to ourgrowers.Seasonal in-fieldscouting.Year-roundrelationship building with thecurrent and prospectivegrower base.Prefer to have orable to obtain a Class Acommercial driver license(CDL).
Custom Applicator
Prefer an individual withprevious experience but cantrain.Must have or able toobtain a Class A commercialdriver license (CDL) and a SDCommercial Applicator license.This is an hourly position andcould be full-time or part-time.Acre bonus for applicators.Flexible hours during the offseason for full-time.
Seasonal Truck Driver
Prefer an individual withprevious experience but cantrain.Must have or able toobtain a Class A commercialdriver license (CDL) or aseasonal CDL.Homenightly/no overnight loads.This is an hourly, part-timeposition.
Excellent benefitsfor full-time positions:
*Paid vacation
*Paid sick leave
*Flex spending plan
*Cost shared health insurance
*Dental and vision insurance
*Matching 401K after 90 daysemployment(startingonnextquarter)
*Short term and long termdisability programs available
*Clothing allowance
Gotowww.auroracoop.comand click on the Join Our Teamtab to fill out an application.Or, call the Tyndall office at605-589-4888 for moreinformation.
