Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
FULL BENEFITS, INCLUDING SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT
Planning & Development District III seeks a CFO to direct its financial operations. District III is a quasi-governmental agency which has provided services to county, municipal, and Tribal governments in southeastern South Dakota for nearly 50 years. This is a challenging and rewarding position for an individual experienced in all aspects of financial management, accounting, payroll, and accounting software. The CFO does not supervise others and will have minimal travel. A 5-month training program prior to assuming CFO duties is included. A full job description may be viewed at www.districtiii.org.
Email resume with salary history to Jen.Moser@districtiii.org or mail/deliver hard copy to the address below.
Resumes must be received by 5:00 pm CT, Friday, November 6, 2020.
District III offers a competitive compensation and benefits package,
including:
• South Dakota State Retirement Pension
• Health Insurance
• Life and Disability Insurance
• Generous annual and sick leave
• All State and Federal holidays off
• Section 125 FSA Plan
• Starting salary in the $60’s DOQ
Please direct any questions to:
Greg Henderson, Director
Planning & Development District III
1808 Summit St., PO Box 687, Yankton, SD 57078
(605)665-4408 ext. 7
Greg.Henderson@districtiii.org
Planning & Development District III is an Equal Opportunity Employer
