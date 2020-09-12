Ability Building Services Now Hiring

Medical Support Aide

M-F 8 AM – 4:30 PM

$12.40 per hour + $500 sign on bonus

The Medical Support Aide assists to arrange and provide transportation to medical appointments necessary for the health of people served by ABS.

Direct Care Staff

All shifts – we can tailor a schedule to fit any need

Applications/resumes are being accepted at 909 W. 23rd St., Yankton

All FT employees at ABS enjoy a full benefits package including health, life, dental, 401K, paid vacation, sick, holiday.

ABS is an EEO employer

