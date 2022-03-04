Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer!

Driving In a Fun Working Environment at a Family Owned Business!

Gayville and/or Spink Locations

No experience or CDL is required to start work.

Paid training to get certified. Competitive pay and lots of over-time opportunity.

Must be 18 or older with a clean driving record and can pass a drug test.

Apply Today!

Part-time available too!

Contact Jimmy at:

Valley Ag Supply, 509 Washington St, Gayville, SD

605-267-3100 • jimmy@valleyagsupply.com

