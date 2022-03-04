Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer! - Valley Ag Supply Mar 4, 2022 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer!Driving In a Fun Working Environment at a Family Owned Business!Gayville and/or Spink Locations No experience or CDL is required to start work.Paid training to get certified. Competitive pay and lots of over-time opportunity.Must be 18 or older with a clean driving record and can pass a drug test. Apply Today!Part-time available too!Contact Jimmy at:Valley Ag Supply, 509 Washington St, Gayville, SD605-267-3100 • jimmy@valleyagsupply.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 3 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer! - Valley Ag Supply 20 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Four-Lane Future?A Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuFire NightGary MuellerCarole KoletzkyCindy VornhagenTwo Men Arrested For Drugs, ForgeryCarole KoletzkyDaily Records: ArrestsMarilyn Rothschadl Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (62)Letter: Saving Democracy (53)Cold War Shivers (46)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (26)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
