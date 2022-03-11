Division of Nursing Office Manager
Mount Marty University is seeking applications for the position of office manager within the Division of Nursing. The person selected for this position will answer directly to the Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences assisting the undergraduate and graduate nursing programming in a variety of duties and responsibilities including, but not limited to: maintaining day-to-day operations including meeting schedules and appointments, and maintaining the department calendar, tracking purchase orders and personnel requisitions, supply inventory and requests, maintaining the confidentiality of department records, assisting with correspondence and reporting requirements of regulatory bodies associated with nursing, providing customer support internally to faculty, students and staff across the institution and externally to potential students, clinical agency partners and the general public, and assisting with recruiting projects and department ceremonies.
The preferred applicant will have educational and or experiential background in nursing or related healthcare fields. Experience in similar office management positions would be helpful. Proficiency in Microsoft office suite applications, G Suite and Adobe Acrobat. And committed to the mission of Mount Marty University. For additional information contact Dr. Kathy Magorian at (605) 668-1535.
Director of Human Resources
Mount Marty University invites applications for a Director of Human Resources. The Director of Human Resources maintains and enhances the University’s human resources by planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations, through human resources policies, programs, and practices. This full-time position reports to the Vice President for Finance and Administration. This position will plan, direct, and manage all human resource initiatives, such as recruitment, compensation, training, retention, culture and employee relations.
Must have demonstrated high level customer service, excellent verbal and written skills, organizational skills, attention to detail, proficiency with computers, Microsoft and Google products, and experience in dealing with confidential information and highly sensitive matters with tact, diplomacy and professionalism. A master’s of business administration preferred with a minimum of bachelor’s degree in human resources or business related field or equivalent related experience.
Apply online for all open positions at www.mountmarty.edu, “Careers at Mount Marty” with a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references.
MMU is an EEO Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.