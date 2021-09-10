NOW HIRING MED AIDE
Walnut Village is looking for full-time Med Aides for all shifts. Responsibilities will include resident care, housekeeping, basic cooking, and other related duties. We also are hiring casuals med aides, and weekend staff for all hours.
Please submit an application in person at 613 Walnut St. Yankton, SD 57078 or online @ walnutvillagecare.com
