Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery Jun 29, 2022 4 hrs ago

Dietary aide- Part-time: Assist with food prep, set up/take down of dining area, serving food and other various duties in the kitchen. Dietary experience helpful.

CNA/NA-Full-time, nights: Provide nursing care in our private long-term care center. No computer charting. Includes rotating weekends & holidays.

Come join us in a calm, caring work atmosphere! Benefits may be available.

Apply at Sacred Heart Monastery: www.yanktonbenedictines.org/jobs
1005 W 8th St.
Yankton, SD 57078
(605)668-6284
