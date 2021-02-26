COME GROW WITH US
As our business continues to grow, we are always looking for honest, hardworking individuals to help us with that growth. Bomgaars in Yankton has openings for full time, part time and seasonal nursery help.
Full time employment comes with full benefit package including competitive wage, health ins., vacation, sick leave, employee discount program,401K, $2.50 shift differential for weekends and holidays.
We offer comp. wage for Part Time positions and seasonal positions including employee discount program.
All positions must be flexible with work schedule, able to lift 50 pounds or more and work every other weekend.
If you are looking for a career with growth opportunities, a part time position or enjoy working outdoors with plants, please apply on line at www.Bomgaars.com or stop in our Yankton store for an application.
