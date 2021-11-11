The Yankton (S.D.) Daily Press & Dakotan — an award-winning, five-day daily located along the banks of the Missouri River and near Lewis and Clark Lake in southeastern South Dakota — is seeking applicants for a general assignment reporter. This person would also handle our education beat. Some page designing (InDesign) is also involved. Applicants must have strong writing and reporting skills. Page design skills, photography skills and video/social media experience are helpful. Send resumes and writing samples to: Mr. Kelly Hertz, Editor, Yankton Press & Dakotan, 319 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078, or email kelly.hertz@yankton.net.

