Financial Aid and Student Information Systems Analyst. The South Dakota Board of Regents Enrollment Services Center is hiring a Financial Aid and Student Information Systems Analyst. The primary responsibility of this position will be to serve as the system Regental consultant with respect to Banner Financial Aid and Student Information Systems. The incumbent in this position will be responsible to manage all the financial aid application processing as well as the Banner self-service (Financial Aid and Student) system. The incumbent will facilitate discussion with various stakeholders in the area of Financial Aid including working with Academic Affairs, Academic Records, Admissions and various other functional and technical employees. This incumbent will develop best practices for managing complex processing and develop training materials in the area of Financial Aid. This position will also provide expertise in a diverse are of student services including Banner Self Service. Office location is flexible and dependent on candidate hired. A bachelors degree is preferred or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be acceptable. Three to five years of experience preferred in the area of Financial Aid, Information Systems, or other Student Services. Starting salary is $50,000-$60,000 DOE/DOQ. To view the complete job description or to apply online, visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/22031. Financial Aid Assistant. Enrollment Services Center in Vermillion is hiring a Financial Aid Assistant. The purpose of this position is to perform various aspects of financial aid and enrollment services including correspondence, establishing and updating borrowers files, and researching and preparing reports. This position is located in Vermillion on the USD campus. This position works on behalf of ESC to assist the six state university with completing admission application processing and financial aid verifications and other financial aid functions as necessary. Starting pay is $15.00-$17.00/hr DOE/DOQ. To view the complete job description or to apply online, visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/22036.
