IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER

Now offering $2/hr shift pay for pm’s/nights and additional $1.50/hr. weekend pay for some positions.

Mental Health Aide/CNA

$3,000 Hiring Incentive

$14.90/hour DOQ

+$2/hour shift pay

for pm’s/night shifts

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

Nurse

$5,000 Hiring Incentive

$26.90-$30.87/hour DOQ

+$2/hour shift pay

for pm’s/night shifts

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

New Grads Eligible!

Psychologist $5,000 Hiring Incentive

DOQ

Occupational Therapy Assistant

$18.36 DOQ

Custodial Crew Leader $1,000 Hiring Incentive

$12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay + $1.00 geriatric pay

Weekend RN Positions $5,000 Hiring Incentive

$30.94-$35.50 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay

Mental Health Associate $3,000 Hiring Incentive

(Adolescent & Adult)

$19.70 + shift pay

+ weekend pay

Science Teacher

$21.49

LPN $2,000 Hiring Incentive

$21.54-$24.73 DOQ + shift pay + weekend pay + geriatric pay

Pharmacy Technician

$16.53

Admissions Clerk

$14.90 + shift pay + weekend pay

Secretary (PT)

$13.47

Therapeutic Recreation Specialist

(Geriatric)

$19.70 + shift pay + weekend pay

Grounds Crew Leader/Specialist

$14.90

Mental Health Assistant

$16.53 +$1.00 geriatric pay +shift pay +weekend pay

Human Services Social Worker (BSW) – Adolescent Services

$19.70 + weekend pay

HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:

• 3 weeks paid vacation

• 10 paid holidays per year

• Group health insurance

• Fully-matched retirement

plan for employees & more!

For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118

EOE

