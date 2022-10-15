Marty Indian School is advertising for a licensed Architectural Design Services Contractor to design and complete construction estimates and site assessments. The A/E Firm must comply with the required performance schedule prescribed for this project.
The A/E Firm must have or have ability to obtain technical and design build quality control and assurance measures. The A/E Firm must pass a Federal background check to qualify by Federal Law and regulations. The Design Build Firm must secure verifiable bonding enough for the services required for this project. The A/E Firm must have adequate financial resources to perform the nature, scope and size of the proposed design-build contract or ability to obtain them.
MUST TAKE AND PASS A BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN.
Open Date: October 10, 2022
Close Date: October 21, 2022 by the close of business day
Must submit proposal with project design costs on company letterhead, letters must be postdated by October 21, 2022 to be considered for selection.
For more information and a copy of the scope of work, contact Marisa Joseph at Administration Office, 605-384-5432 or 2210
Please be advised that Marty Indian School does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, sex or age. In admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or employment.
