South Dakota’s Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (BRIN)
seeks a motivated, creative, self-directed individual to assist in the overall
administrative management function of this program. BRIN is funded by a
five-year grant.
This position will be required to run monthly reports to balance and
provide training to the accounting departments of the partner institutions
to understand State policies and procedures; communication with the
Network and others related to the program’s business, organizing, attending
and taking minutes at meetings, organizing travel, maintaining files,
collecting data/information for grants and annual reports, assisting with
mailings and publicity, monitoring expenditures of program’s budget and
assisting with educational research data collection.
For additional information or to apply visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu.
Application materials must include a cover letter which addresses how the
candidate’s experience matches the position requirements and a resume.
The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine values diversity
and its essential role in achieving the educational, scholarship, and service
missions of the schools EEO/AA. Posting number: CSA00729P
