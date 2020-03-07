South Dakota’s Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (BRIN)

seeks a motivated, creative, self-directed individual to assist in the overall

administrative management function of this program. BRIN is funded by a

five-year grant.

This position will be required to run monthly reports to balance and

provide training to the accounting departments of the partner institutions

to understand State policies and procedures; communication with the

Network and others related to the program’s business, organizing, attending

and taking minutes at meetings, organizing travel, maintaining files,

collecting data/information for grants and annual reports, assisting with

mailings and publicity, monitoring expenditures of program’s budget and

assisting with educational research data collection.

For additional information or to apply visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu.

Application materials must include a cover letter which addresses how the

candidate’s experience matches the position requirements and a resume.

The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine values diversity

and its essential role in achieving the educational, scholarship, and service

missions of the schools EEO/AA. Posting number: CSA00729P

