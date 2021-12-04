Delivery Driver - Napa Auto Parts Dec 4, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Retired? Looking for extra income?Delivery Driver wanted flexible hours Monday-Saturday. Napa Auto Parts of Yankton.Stop for application 1007 Broadway, Yankton or call 605-665-4494. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Delivery Driver - Napa Auto Parts 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentSarah SoukupScotland Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ICU: Taking A TollDaily Record: ArrestsKenneth FischerDaily Record: ArrestsLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesTabor Bomb Suspect To Be EvaluatedDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (14)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Problems And Solutions (8)A Day On The COVID Front (6)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Re-Election Time (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ICU: Taking A Toll (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
