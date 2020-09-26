Parts Sales Inside Representative
Responsibilities include providing exceptional customer service, processing of parts sales orders, contributing to marketing strategy, dealer training, and inventory management. Ability to communicate orally and in written form in English and another language (Spanish or Portuguese) is preferred. Two or four-year degree in business administration or marketing desired, equipment sales and/or engineering background desirable.
Associates will be rewarded with attractive & competitive wage, medical/dental/vision/life/disability benefits after 30 days, paid vacation after 3 months, and 10 paid holidays/year.
Apply at:
Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc.
700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.