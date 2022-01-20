City of Delmont is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time maintenance person and a full-time finance officer.

Contact Linda Laib, 605-779-2621 for application and job description or email delmontfinance@midstate.net

Wages negotiable. Benefits include vacation & sick leave, state retirement, holidays, and pay half of single health insurance.

Position open until filled.

EOE

