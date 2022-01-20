Full-Time Maintenance Person & Full-Time Finance Officer - City of Delmont Jan 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Delmont is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time maintenance person and a full-time finance officer.Contact Linda Laib, 605-779-2621 for application and job description or email delmontfinance@midstate.netWages negotiable. Benefits include vacation & sick leave, state retirement, holidays, and pay half of single health insurance. Position open until filled.EOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Maintenance Person & Full-Time Finance Officer - City of Delmont 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 9:29 p.m.: One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In YanktonCoincidence, Irony And COVID TimingPlans For Yankton Soccer Park Announced‘At Or Near Capacity’Daily Record: ArrestsArrests Made In Wagner DeathIn The Rezone3 People Involved In Armour ShootingWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Yankton AreaLeona Cwach Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (48)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.