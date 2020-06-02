Sunset Manor Avera is now accepting applications for the following positions to join our excellent team of caring professionals:

RN/LPNCharge Nurse

Full time position available. Sign on bonus available.

Certified Nursing Assistant

Full and part time positions.

Cook

Part time to work every other weekend.

Infection Control/Education RN

Full time position available.

Dietary Assistant

Part time position.

Housekeeping

Full time position.

To apply go to

Avera.org or contact the Personnel Office at Sunset Manor, Irene, S.D. at (605) 263-3318

